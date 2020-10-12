Senate District 12: Boquist faces challenge from Hansen

Republican state Sen. Brian Boquist of Dallas is seeking his fourth term in District 12 on Nov. 3.
Boquist, who served in the House in District 23 before moving up to the Senate, is being challenged by McMinnville Democrat Bernadette Hansen, who is making her first run for public office.
The rural district includes parts of Benton County, Marion County, Yamhill County, Polk County and Washington County, with McMinnville and Dallas the two largest cities in the district.
“The chief concerns from constituents is why schools are not open,” Boquist said, “why unemployment benefits are still behind, why are small businesses being attacked by Kate Brown, and why failed lockdowns for a political pandemic are allowed to happen by out of control bureaucrats and politicians.
“To be fair, they are mad at Republicans who have not stopped Brown as well as four decades of Democrat establishment.”
“The top two issues we are hearing about are schools and health care,” Hansen said. “People naturally want to know they are safe and have a secure future. The other issues we hear a lot about are social justice and the environment. At the end of the day, Oregonians care deeply about how we treat each other and how we treat the land we all depend on.”
The candidates offered different takes on campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This already was bound to be a monumental election year, and now candidates across the country are facing unprecedented challenges with campaigning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hansen said. “I think all of us are dealing with the reality that you cannot campaign as we have in the past. People don't want to hear about politics right now. They want to hear about how are you helping them in this time of crisis. Luckily, I'm still able to safely connect with voters through Zoom, socially distanced events, phone calling and literature mailings. It just looks a little bit different — there is no playbook.”
Boquist downplayed the differences.
“In rural Polk County we have no internet capable of zoom or team or such,” he said. “We go to the state Capitol for legislative access but cannot do campaigns. USPS is still working fine for mail. Telephones still work as does social media. GOTV and vote by mail are the same.”
