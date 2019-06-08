A semitruck rollover crash has closed the northbound Interstate 5 exit to U.S. Highway 20 in Albany (exit 233), the Oregon Department of Transportation says.
The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m.
In a statement issued at about 8 a.m. Saturday, ODOT officials said the exit will be closed for some time for removal of the semi and cleanup of the site. They urged drivers to take alternate routes to U.S. 20, to expect delays and to watch for cleanup crews in the area.
Drivers can check TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions.
No other information about the wreck was immediately available.