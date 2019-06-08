A semitruck crash has closed the northbound Interstate 5 exit to U.S. Highway 20 in Albany (exit 233), the Oregon Department of Transportation says.
The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m.
According to the on-scene Albany Fire Department battalion chief, the truck's driver was taken to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The extent of injuries was unknown.
In an updated statement issued at about 11 a.m. Saturday, ODOT officials said the exit will be closed for some time for removal of the semi and cleanup of the site. The crash resulted in spilled oil, but no other hazardous materials. Drivers were urged to take alternate routes to U.S. 20, to expect delays and to watch for cleanup crews in the area.
Drivers can check TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.