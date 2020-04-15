Selmet fined $70K by DEQ

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined Selmet $70,200 for citations associated with its mishandling of hazardous waste materials.

The company manufactures titanium parts used in the aerospace industry at 33992 Seven Mile Lane, southeast of Albany.

A company spokesman did not return an email seeking comment on the DEQ’s actions.

According to a letter to Selmet officials from Kieran O’Donnell, manager of DEQ’s office of compliance and enforcement, Selmet was penalized for failing to determine if wastes generated at the facility were hazardous on two occasions; transporting waste without hazardous waste manifests; storing hazardous waste in open and undated containers; failing to amend its contingency plan to include a primary hazardous waste storage area; and failing to provide annual personnel training in hazardous waste requirements.

Selmet was also cited but not fined for 12 violations of hazardous waste, used oil and universal waste management regulations.

According to DEQ:

• Selmet generates more than 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste per month, yet the company does not have a permit to “treat, store, or dispose of hazardous waste at the facility.”