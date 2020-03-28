Self-service gas OK'd throughout Oregon

“In certain parts of Oregon, if attendants are unavailable, there is no gas,” Owens said. “Our hope is this is going to be very short term and that there is no harm.”

Owens said Oregonians who elect to pump their own gas have to take the same precaution they do with touching any other potentially contaminated substance, whether it’s a grocery store cart or the door to a store. He said sanitizing and hand washing will be essential because station workers won’t be able to clean pump nozzles after every customer’s use.

Mike Freese, a lobbyist for the Oregon Fuels Association, said that station owners would use attendants to clean equipment as much as possible “but there is no assurance the equipment will get sanitized after every use.”

The association approached Brown’s office on March 19, asking that the state’s ban be lifted.

“Many gas attendants are unable to come to work due to sickness, access to children issues (with children at home) as well as the plethora of issues people are facing right now,” Freese and his lobbying partner, Danelle Romain, wrote in an email to two of Brown’s staffers. “This is an emergency.”