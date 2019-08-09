Mike McInally, the editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, is a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ and serves on the church council. Because of his close connection with the church, he has removed himself from any role in directing or editing the newspaper’s coverage of this issue.

HOMELESS CAMP OCCUPIES MURKY LEGAL TERRITORY

Even though First Congregational United Church of Christ and the neighborhoods to the south are in the city of Corvallis, the sliver of church property that holds Safe Camp — like the 118-acre tree farm it was carved out of — are just outside the city limits. That means the camp comes under the jurisdiction of Benton County.

But county officials are scratching their heads over exactly what to do with it.

“County code does not directly address camping,” noted Greg Verret, director of the Community Development Department.

After holding discussions with church leaders, the county has agreed to let the camp continue to operate for 30 days, or until Aug. 24. If the church provides a site plan and other documentation, that deadline could be stretched out to 90 days, which would be Oct. 23.

After that, though, it would become a land use issue, and more stringent regulations would come into play. According to Verret, the church could ask for an interpretation of county code that some form of legal camping on the site is permitted outright under its current urban residential zoning, or it could request a conditional use permit.

“That’s all in the church’s court at this point,” he said.

But the county may not have jurisdiction over the matter for much longer. Even though it’s owned by the church, the 1.35-acre parcel on which Safe Camp sits is part of an annexation proposal that also includes the tree farm.

The so-called Marys Annexation, proposed by Lin as part of a plan to develop up to 2,000 units of housing, is expected to come before the Corvallis City Council this fall, according to Paul Bilotta, the city’s community development director.

If annexation is approved, Safe Camp would be subject to city ordinances. Unlike Benton County, Corvallis has an ordinance that prohibits illegal camping — but that doesn’t necessarily mean Safe Camp would be illegal.

The illegal camping ordinance only applies to camping on public property and the public right of way, Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton said. Camping on private property without permission constitutes trespassing, but he said there’s no ordinance prohibiting camping on private property with the owner’s permission.

As with the county, it would likely become a land use discussion.

“There would be a permitting process that would need to take place and steps that would need to be taken for any kind of camp to be permanent,” Eaton said.

In the meantime, he added, Corvallis police have been making additional patrols in the area of the camp at the request of neighborhood residents. He said he was not aware of any arrests that have arisen from those patrols.

— Bennett Hall,

Corvallis Gazette-Times