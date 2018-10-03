Lion Juan Meave of the East Albany Lions Club held a viewfinder about the size of a Polaroid camera out to the student seated across from him Tuesday morning.
"Look right here at the weird colors," he instructed Dominic Whitney.
The Periwinkle Elementary School fourth-grader stared at the viewfinder, an infrared screeer known as a Spot. "Whoaaa," he exclaimed. "I see red and green and weird moving eyes."
Click. With a single button, Meave captured an infrared shot of Dominic's wide eyes and an instant readout that will indicate whether he might need glasses.
Members of the East Albany Lions Club planned to give the free, split-second vision screenings to more than 1,000 Albany elementary students on Tuesday, traveling to Periwinkle, North Albany Elementary and Fir Grove schools.
They'll work on successive Tuesdays to screen the rest of the Albany district while fellow Lions Club members travel statewide to screen more.
Lions Club members likely would perform vision screenings anyway — East Albany Lions have been working with Albany schools for at least 11 years, said Lion Robert Springer, event coordinator for community and school screenings — but for the first time this year, they're getting some financial help.
House Bill 3000, which lawmakers passed in 2013, required all Oregon students ages 7 or younger to provide proof of a vision screening or eye exam. In 2017, lawmakers followed up with Senate Bill 187, providing public funding for school vision screenings.
The new law created a Vision Health Fund that provided $1 million (minus 10 percent used by the Oregon Department of Education for administration costs) for the two-year biennium that began July 1, 2017.
Approved providers, including the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, can now be reimbursed up to $3.20 per student for vision screenings. Reimbursements from the first $500,000, minus the school percentage, became available just a few weeks ago.
The cash isn't enough to cover all time and travel expenses, Springer said, but it's better than the zero dollars the foundation had been receiving before.
"We were tapping into foundation funds to show them what we can do," he said.
What the Lions Clubs could do, the foundation found, was provide free vision screenings to 180,000 Oregon students, an increase of 720 percent since 2013.
According to foundation statistics, a quarter of students in kindergarten through eighth grade has an undiagnosed vision condition. With schools and families strapped for funds to check, the ability of the Lions Clubs to step in makes a significant difference, club members said.
The infrared Spot cameras make an even bigger difference because they're fast, accurate and noninvasive. Eye charts took much longer and weren't nearly as precise.
“The old system is sorely lacking," Springer said. "It just doesn’t pick up all the things these devices pick up now."
Periwinkle student Hunter Brown, 8, said he thinks the club's work makes a difference, too. "I think that's pretty nice of them," he said.