On May 31 a public employee in Virginia Beach, Virginia, entered a municipal building using his city-issued security card.
About 45 minutes later 12 people were dead. The city employee, who had emailed in his resignation that morning, killed 10 city workers and a contractor before he was killed in a firefight with police.
Armed killers have invaded churches and schools and workplaces and public buildings and committed horrific acts of violence.
But what do you do if you are in charge of one of those public buildings? How do you keep your employees safe? How do you make sure your facilities are safe for members of the public?
The Gazette-Times surveyed Albany, Corvallis, Linn County and Benton County officials about security issues and their response to the Virginia Beach incident.
Here is what we found:
Linn County
County administrator Ralph Wyatt knows the Virginia Beach area well, having spent 12 years working in the nearby Hampton Roads area. And a previous career in the Air Force acquainted Wyatt with military security.
“Even with the limited access at such facilities … that doesn’t prevent things from happening,” Wyatt said, with the 2009 Fort Hood, Texas, shooting the prime example.
Wyatt also noted that concerns about security are not a new item for municipal officials.
“Security for all county operations is and has been a topic of discussion and part out of our routine for 27 years,” he said. “It has evolved over time, but it has always been an agenda item.”
In fact, Wyatt and his staff held a long-scheduled meeting on security Wednesday. Last month the country held a security training session with courthouse employees, and the county just upgraded its emergency response guidelines.
“I can’t tell you we’re doing anything more because of Virginia Beach,” he said. “It’s right up there as an important topic on a regular basis.”
The Linn County Courthouse does not use metal detectors to screen members of the public, a model that is used in Benton County. Instead, Wyatt said, the county deploys detectors and armed deputies on a case-by-case basis on the third floor, which contains the courtrooms.
“The reason for our existence is to provide services for members of the public … who are paying for it,” Wyatt said. “It’s a balancing act. Do you want to have everybody behind a barrier providing services? That’s not the way we want to present ourselves to the voters. How do you make it bulletproof? And how do you pay for it? It’s awkward.”
Wyatt and his colleagues in municipal government generally work in older buildings that were not designed to protect against active shooters. A particular challenge at the Linn County Courthouse, he said, is the number of building entrances.
That problem would not exist if the county is able to replace the courthouse with a new justice center near the jail.
The county has applied for state assistance for the project, which would require local matching funds, perhaps through a bond or a levy. The new building, Wyatt said, would house all courtrooms and court administrative functions as well as parole, probation and the district attorney’s office. Proximity to the jail would make for more efficient operations. And it would have metal detectors and modern security systems, Wyatt said.
Corvallis
City Manager Mark Shepard agrees with Wyatt that “balance” is a key word in the municipal security struggle.
“It can be difficult to find the right balance between having our public buildings accessible and keeping employees safe in the sad environment we find ourselves in,” said Shepard, who has 25 years of experience in city administration.
“It is something we have discussed at our senior staff level. It is a sad truth that violence in the workplace is something we must consider. A tragic incident like what Virginia Beach experienced … certainly rekindles discussions we have had about the access/security balance.”
In the spring of 2017 the city added a part-time “security attendant” to work at the main branch of the library, but Shepard noted that the goal there is to get a handle on behavioral issues and not extreme emergencies such as a shooting.
In 2018 as part of a City Hall remodeling the city changed its rules on public access. The practice of allowing visitors to go to the upper floors unescorted was ended, and new doors were added.
“My perspective is that the system has worked fairly well so far,” Shepard said, but he added that further security upgrades require “a capital investment that will need to be made. If we are to make changes we will need to identify how we will pay for the upfront capital costs.”
Shepard said that adding metal detectors will be part of the discussion, but he also cautioned that “if someone has authority to be in a public building I am not sure how you can design a system to eliminate all potential risks.”
Shepard, like his colleagues on both sides of the Willamette River, must deal with the fact that his operation contains facilities all over town. The Parks and Recreation Department is headquartered at Avery Park, Public Works has its own sprawling campus between Highway 99 and Highway 20 and police, and finance and IT functions also are away from City Hall.
“Our geography … does add some challenges for us,” Shepard said. “Each facility has different needs. So a security system needs to be able to accommodate those various needs.”
Albany
The city has formed departmental safety committees as well as a citywide committee and spokesperson Marilyn Smith said “the safety of staff and visitors in city buildings and on city property is a key topic at every safety committee meeting and has been since long before I was hired in January 1999.
“Safety practices are reviewed continually and buildings are remodeled or retrofitted and policies and procedures are updated as time and conditions change."
In the past year, Smith said, a daytime security guard has been hired for City Hall and a code of conduct has been adopted for City Hall visitors. In addition, security PIN pads have been installed on all doors to internal work areas, and all employees are required to wear ID badges.
Since 1956, the Albany Municipal Code has required that the chief of police or another officer designated by the chief serve as sergeant-at-arms at every City Council meeting “for the purpose of maintaining order and decorum.”
Smith added that Albany will begin conducting drills “in the very near future” to test security methods.
“Virginia Beach and other active threat situations over the years add a new layer of complexity,” she said. “We are taking actions to alert staff in the event of a situation to allow more time to staff to notify 911, run away from the threat (and) hide in a secure location.”
Other city buildings, Smith said, “have security features similar to those at City Hall (as well as) their own internal security requirements.”
Benton County
The Benton County Courthouse already has a metal detector and an armed deputy at the front door, but county officials say other elements are part of the mix.
Lili’a Neville, the spokesperson for the county, said that a drive for security improvements began in 2018 “due to security incidents that we experienced in our own facilities as well as the growing number of mass shootings nationally.”
The county has committed $100,000 toward the security improvements, Neville said, with facilities manager Paul Wallsinger and his staff charged with creating a work plan based on the security assessments for each county building.
“The county's security position is that we do not react to single incidents, but instead we employ a thoughtful and carefully considered strategy that balances employee safety with customer service,” Neville said. “We use continuous input from Benton County residents, managers and employees to make routine adjustments to our security posture as new threats present themselves. Additionally, we stay abreast of industry best practices to ensure we're considering national trends, which certainly includes the increasing occurrence of active threat situations in public buildings.”