A second suspect has been charged in a case where an Albany man was shot in the neck during a home invasion robbery in early February.
Christopher Ardien Anderson, 27, of Albany, was accused of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary on Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Authorities have identified a third suspect in the case who is not yet in custody.
Prosecutor Alex Olenick declined further comment about the third suspect, as the investigation remains open.
Olenick asked for $400,000 bail for Anderson, noting his violent criminal history and saying that he presented a public safety risk.
“He shot the victim through a closed door through the throat,” Olenick said.
Defense attorney Paul Kuebrich, who handled the afternoon session of in-custody arraignments from the Linn County Jail, asked for security to be set at $50,000, the minimum required in Oregon for crimes designated by the state as the most serious offenses.
Judge David Delsman set bail at $250,000, “which I think is minimal, given the circumstances,” he said.
Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
The shooting was reported to police at 12:51 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast in Albany. The accuser in the case is a 22-year-old man.
In mid-February, Duane Strader, 54, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
According to a probable cause affidavit in Strader’s case, the accuser had set up a motion-activated surveillance camera in a bedroom at his residence.
Investigators with the Albany Police Department were able to watch the footage from early in the morning of Feb. 2, when the shooting occurred.
Two suspects were inside a bedroom collecting items starting at about 12:30 a.m. The suspects weren’t wearing masks, and witnesses identified Anderson, according to the affidavit.
The accuser told authorities that he was coming home for a walk when he saw Strader, whom he knew, standing outside of his Jeep Compass in front of his home.
When the accuser walked into his house, someone from behind told him to get on the ground. Instead, the accuser ran to the back bedroom in the house. Just as he shut the door, he was shot, according to the affidavit.
While recovering at Oregon Health Science University, the accuser told investigators that his girlfriend had left him a few days earlier, and the suspects were mainly grabbing property that belonged to her, the affidavit states.
The accuser’s ex-girlfriend and Anderson were in the custody of the Philomath Police Department regarding a stolen vehicle case in early February.
The ex-girlfriend told police on Feb. 6 that she was now living with Anderson. She added that he had offered to get her belongings for her on Feb. 1, according to the affidavit. She responded that she didn’t want anything left behind at the accuser’s residence.
When Anderson was interviewed by investigators, he denied being at the accuser’s house on the morning of the shooting. He was taken to the Linn County Jail on a parole violation detainer and has remained in custody since Feb. 6.
Strader also initially denied being at the house. He later asked to talk with investigators again, and admitted to being outside the residence. He said that he didn’t think any crimes were going to be committed, however.
“Duane admitted to knowing there was a gunshot, and that he ended up transporting the other two suspects away from the location,” wrote the Albany Police Department officer who compiled the probable cause affidavit.
“Duane insisted that he never knew that anyone was going to be shot, but admitted that before getting to the location that at least one person said ‘they were going to scare (the accuser),’” the affidavit states.