A second individual has been accused of crimes regarding an alleged prostitution ring at two Albany massage parlors, Oasis Massage & Spa and Rose Massage.
Kai Huang, 29, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon on charges of promoting prostitution, conspiracy to commit promoting prostitution, laundering a monetary instrument and racketeering.
Prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos again said that the Albany case was connected to an FBI investigation into human trafficking.
She added that one of the massage parlor workers called a law enforcement hotline to report that she was the victim of forced sex work.
Huang was arrested on Saturday at the Linn County Jail as he was attempting to bail out his co-defendant, Xihui Huang, 28, Kalodimos said.
Kalodimos asked for $1 million bail in the case, saying that Kai Huang had numerous out-of-state contacts and business connections in other states, as well as out-of-country contacts.
The case also involved tens of thousands of dollars moving between various financial institutions, she said.
Defense attorney Tyler Reid, representing Kai Huang, said that the alleged conduct occurred largely at the direction of Xihui Huang, whom he described as the proprietor of the massage parlors.
Reid, who said the Huangs were not related by blood or marriage, asked for security of less than $200,000 in the case.
Kai Huang has no criminal history.
When asked by Judge Michael Wynhausen to describe Kai Huang’s connection to the alleged crimes, Kalodimos responded that Kai Huang and his co-defendant were “equally involved.”
Kai Huang, speaking through an interpreter, declined to comment to the court during his brief teleconference hearing from the Linn County Jail.
Wynhausen set Kai Huang’s security at $250,000.
Should Kai Huang post the 10 percent deposit and be released from jail, he must surrender his passport, not leave the state, and have no contact with Xihui Huang.
The next hearing in Kai Huang’s case is scheduled for May 13.
Xihui Huang, who faces the same charges as her co-defendant, was arraigned on Friday afternoon and had her bail set at $200,000 by Judge David Delsman. She also needed a Mandarin interpreter, and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges through her attorney.
She was arrested on Thursday, after the Albany Police Department and several other agencies executed search warrants on the massage parlors.
Four people were cited for practicing massage without a license, as well, though those individuals are not co-defendants of the Huangs.
According to an APD news release, authorities received information about illegal activity taking place at Oasis Massage & Spa in late January.
The investigation led to the discovery of a criminal enterprise involving several businesses and multiple individuals extending beyond the two Albany locations, the news release stated.
The Huangs charging documents state that the crimes occurred between Dec. 1 and Thursday, and that there were at least six known incidents of the Huangs promoting prostitution and owning or operating a place of prostitution or prostitution enterprise.