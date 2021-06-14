Second suit alleges racist workplace at Oregon labor agency

The Civil Rights Division "often dismissed race discrimination complaints at a disproportionately high rate," the suit says. "Where CRD complaints provided enough information to suggest a race discrimination claim but didn't explicitly allege race discrimination, CRD investigators would recommend immediate dismissal."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

BOLI's elected leader, Commissioner Val Hoyle, appears to have corroborated some of the claims raised by Johnson, according to snippets of her emails included in the first lawsuit. But a bureau rep pushed back more forcefully on Pomerantz' claims, saying BOLI extended employees' probationary periods during the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There were reasons to extend it, to try and give her the chance to be able to perform in her job — but we can say undeniably that she was not performing her duties," said spokeswoman Anne Marie Levis. "BOLI believes this is not a credible complaint, but we are awaiting the outcome of the investigation."

"Commissioner Hoyle takes this very seriously," the spokeswoman added.