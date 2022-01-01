Second round of Benton County e-bike rebates available

A second round of grants are available for low-income individuals in Benton County to purchase an electric bicycle.

The rebate credits for those who are approved are for up to $1,200 and must be used at local bike shops Bike N Hike, Corvallis Cyclery, Corvallis Electric Bicycles and the Peak Sports Bike Shop.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 10. In the first round of grants 15 e-bikes were purchased. Funding from the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office, Pacific Power and the Oregon Clean Fuels Program is available to support the purchase of 35 more bikes.

Eligible individuals must be at least 18 years old, reside in Benton County, be a Pacific Power customer, and earn 80% of area median income or below, based on family size and income.

Interested individuals can find the application and additional information at https://www.yescorvallis.org/ebikes.

This program is part of a county-wide effort to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and expand mobility options and opportunities for community members.

Those with questions or who are looking for more information should contact the Corvallis Economic Development Office at ebikes@corvallisoregon.gov or via phone 541-766-6423.

Pacific Power has given out 11 grants totaling more than $1.3 million, said electric vehicle senior product manager Kathleen Hawley. The Corvallis program is the lone grant recipient in the mid-valley.

