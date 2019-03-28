A second suspect has been charged in a summertime forcible rape case in Linn County.
Christopher Lee Ridders of Hillsboro, a current inmate with the Oregon Department of Corrections, was charged based on an indictment with a single count of first-degree rape in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Ridders’ bail at $100,000.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 15.
Ridders was already in the custody of the state after a probation violation judgment made in September in Washington County Circuit Court. The original case was an attempted second-degree assault involving a knife in 2016.
The reason for the probation violation was possession of a controlled substance, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, and failure to report, according to Washington County court documents.
Ridders is a co-defendant of Colin Michael Horton, 28, of Turner, confirmed prosecutor Richard Wijers. Horton was charged with first-degree rape during a court appearance last week.
The crime allegedly occurred on July 30, and the victim is a female, according to court documents. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
A family member of Horton’s posted 10 percent of Horton’s $100,000 bail so he could be released from the Linn County Jail in early March.