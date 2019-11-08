State Sen. Sara Gelser is hosting a second community forum on new state housing legislation.
The discussion of House Bill 2001 is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Albany Fire Station 11, 611 SE Lyon St.
A similar forum was held Oct. 28 at the downtown fire station in Corvallis.
House Bill 2001, which passed on the final day of the 2019 legislative session, all but eliminates the single-family housing zones. As a result of the law, multifamily housing options such as duplexes can be placed in all residential housing zones in Oregon cities of 10,000 or more. Triplexes, quads and cottage clusters will be allowed in such zones in cities of 25,000 population or more.
The new rules take effect in 2021 in Lebanon and 2022 in Albany and Corvallis.
The forum will include remarks by Gelser, an overview from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development and a roundtable discussion involving local officials and planners.
In other government meetings:
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave. Discussion topics will include the Criminal Justice Operations Team, county administrator goals, the 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative, the 911 emergency services taxing district, a pay equity review, logo redesign and space planning.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Board members are scheduled to hear a report on Oregon State University transportation demand management and review work group activities.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Commissioners will discuss Van Buren Bridge issues with representatives of the Oregon Department of Transportation.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Councilors are scheduled to deliberate on the Lepman master planned development.
Wednesday
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will discuss a downtown parking study. The Albany Revitalization Agency meets immediately afterward in the same location.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members are scheduled to discuss downtown bike way concepts and social services.
Thursday
• Oregon State University is hosting an update on its campus vision project at 2 p.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
Friday
• A Corvallis City Council committee set up to discuss possible review of the city charter meets at 10 a.m. at the Madison room.