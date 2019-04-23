A motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalized after a crash on Monday night in North Albany, according to the Albany Police Department.
Chad Sage, 49, of Albany, was headed eastbound and laid his bike down to avoid hitting traffic that was stopped on Highway 20 near Juniper Lane about 5:50 p.m.
His passenger was Rachel Chloupek, 35.
Another motorist swerved to avoid the wreck and hit a curb, but was not injured, and was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.
An off-duty law enforcement officer was the first public safety worker on the scene to assist Sage and Chloupek.
The highway was closed as police and fire crews handled the incident.
Highway 20 also was the site of a wreck on Monday morning at almost the same location.
An SUV went off the road and knocked down a utility pole at about 8:15 a.m., but the driver was not injured.
An Albany Police Department supervisor said that the Monday morning crash was due to driver fatigue.
Highway 20 was closed for more than an hour due to the Monday morning crash.