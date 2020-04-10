Second body found near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME — For the second time in a week, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found east of Sweet Home, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.
About 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report that hikers had found human remains in the 41000 block of Upper Calapooia Drive, about seven miles east of the Holley Market.
Yon said some clothing was found along with bones tentatively believed to be from a male who was reported missing in 2011.
Yon said the materials will be taken next week to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salem.
Yon said the remains were found on a steep hillside in densely forested land owned by Weyerhaeuser about a mile off the roadway.
LCSO staff could not get to the site until Thursday, after Weyerhaeuser cleared an overgrown road to provide access.
“Even then we had to use our side-by-side ATV to get to the site,” Yon said.
The LCSO Search and Rescue Team assisted with the recovery effort.
At 1:37 p.m. on April 3, Yon’s office received a report that a person who was scouting for hunting season found human remains in the Gordon Road area about 13 miles east of Sweet Home off Forest Service Road 417.
The person who called guided LCSO and State Medical Examiner’s Office staff to the remains.
Investigators worked at the site through Sunday.
Wednesday, Undersheriff Paul Timm said the remains have tentatively been identified as those of a white female who was between the ages of 30 and 50 at the time of her death.
Timm said she is also believed to have had short, wavy brown hair.
Sheriff Yon said Friday morning that it could take 12 to 18 months for the state to complete its identification process, and other resources may be called into play.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.
