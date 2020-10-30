Second Benton County fatal crash in two days leaves one dead

A 26-year-old Philomath resident has died after a head-on car crash.

Around noon on Friday, deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to West Hills Road near Bullevard Street north of Philomath. According to a news release, a 1996 Dodge pickup was heading east on West Hills Road when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2005 Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the Dodge, 26-year-old Anderson Martin Burrus McDonough of Philomath, was pronounced dead at the scene. The reason he crossed the center line is unknown at this time.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. The 48-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the 15-year-old was uninjured.

Witnesses and people with more information can contact Sgt. Brian Lundy at 541-766-6858.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

