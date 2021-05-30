Memorial Day Events (May 30)

TODAY AND MONDAY

Memorial Day Porch Tour, Albany. Residents who have signed up for the event will pay their respects to veterans by adorning their porches for Memorial Day, using patriotic colors, flags, signs, flowers, balloons, lights or whatever they feel inspired to use. People can observe the porches through Monday. Photos of the porches will also be posted at #authenticallyalbany on Facebook, along with addresses for the tour. The event is sponsored by the Albany Downtown Association and the Albany Visitors Association. Information: 541-928-9011 or info@albanyvisitors.com.