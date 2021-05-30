Memorial Day Events (May 30)

TODAY AND MONDAY
Memorial Day Porch Tour, Albany. Residents who have signed up for the event will pay their respects to veterans by adorning their porches for Memorial Day, using patriotic colors, flags, signs, flowers, balloons, lights or whatever they feel inspired to use. People can observe the porches through Monday. Photos of the porches will also be posted at #authenticallyalbany on Facebook, along with addresses for the tour. The event is sponsored by the Albany Downtown Association and the Albany Visitors Association. Information: 541-928-9011 or info@albanyvisitors.com.
MONDAY
"A Virtual Memorial Day Concert," 7 p.m., YouTube. The Corvallis Community Band will perform the Navy Hymn, "Eternal Father, strong to save," and "The Stars and Stripes Forever." The band's flute choir, Flute Cocktail, will play "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," and a trumpet quartet will perform taps. A video of the performance will be available through June at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHUTBZANkNw.