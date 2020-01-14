Searching for Tiffany: Family asks for help in missing woman case

The last time Tiffany Lazon’s mother saw her, she told her not to wait for her.

That was in November.

Now, a community officer from the Albany Police Department is stationed outside her house on 16th Avenue and no one has heard from her since Christmas.

“I just had a gut feeling on Christmas,” Lazon’s mother, Zodelle Sales, said.

Dec. 25 marked the end of a long string of what the family describes as unusual communications from the 37-year-old Lazon.

On Veterans Day, Sales and her granddaughter, Felicity Halberg, traveled to Albany to see Lazon. After spending some time at the 16th Avenue house, the group went to eat at the local Applebee's.

“(Lazon) kept getting text messages and phone calls she said were the wrong number,” Sales said.

At the end of the meal, Lazon ordered two more meals.

“She ordered a steak, and she doesn’t eat steak,” Sales said. “We asked her if she wanted us to wait for her and she said, ‘No, you go ahead.’ That’s the last time I saw her.”