Search suspended for truck in Willamette River near Keizer

Crews suspended their search for an SUV that reportedly drove into the Willamette River at the Wheatland Ferry, north of Keizer, early Wednesday evening.
According to a Marion County Sheriff's Office news release, agencies were dispatched to the scene at around 4 p.m. Prior to their arrival, the vehicle was completely submerged in the water. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing only one person in the SUV when it entered the river. No further information regarding its location or driver was immediately available.
Recovery efforts will resume Thursday morning. The Willamette River Boat Launch on Matheny Road will be closed. Search crews do not anticipate disrupting traffic using the Wheatland Ferry during that time.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during initial search operations by Marion County Public Works, Keizer Fire Department, Keizer Police Department, Salem Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Lake Oswego Fire District, Woodburn Ambulance, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Parks Department and Life Flight.