Sean Gallagher will serve as Alsea acting superintendent

Sean Gallagher will serve as the acting Superintendent of the Alsea School District until a permanent superintendent can be hired.

Gallagher is stepping into the role after Oregon gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman resigned during a board meeting Feb. 22.

The Alsea school board interviewed Gallagher on March 3 and announced his hiring to the community March 7. He will be the acting superintendent until June 30.

Thielman tendered his resignation the same day he was notified that his district would be fined $43,000 by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health for making masks optional before the state mandate was lifted March 12.

Gallagher's last position was superintendent for the Brookings-Harbor School District along Oregon's southern coast, where he resigned in 2019 for unknown reasons and accepted a six-month separation agreement for around $100,000, as previously reported by the Curry Coastal Pilot.

The separate agreement stipulated that the board not disclose any of the “events leading to this Agreement,” according to the Pilot.

A month later, Gallagher and the Brookings-Harbor school board was sued by a former vice principal who said they violated his civil rights when they abruptly forced him to resign, the Pilot reported. The status of that lawsuit is unknown.

Before working for the Brookings-Harbor district, Gallagher served as the Lake County School District No. 7 superintendent for eight years in Lakeview, near the California and Nevada borders.

Shirley Koetz, executive secretary for the Alsea School District, said the board does not yet have a timeline for when a permanent superintendent will be hired.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

