The team from the Children’s Farm Home in the Graand Kinetic Challenge faced some major challenges Saturday and Sunday on the course, which challenges people to navigate human-powered works of art through sand, water, and miles of Corvallis roads.
The team needed to replace a wheel on its vehicle and somehow get the 700-pound vehicle unstuck while crossing mounds of dirt.
And, perhaps the toughest obstacle of all: One team member needed to face her fear of the water to do the river course.
Andy Adler, a psychiatrist at the Farm Home, a residential treatment facility for adolescents 12 to 17 who have mental health difficulties, said this is the second time he’s led a team of kids from the Farm Home to the race, a signature event in the annual da Vinci Days festival, which wrapped up on Sunday.
Adler said last year the team faced a lot of breakdowns and had to push its vehicle the last four miles of the course. The team earned an award for not giving up in the face of daunting challenges.
Adler said while entering the event initially was just a chance for some of the kids at the Farm Home to have some fun, when he team won that award last year, he realized something else:
“The race is really about teaching resilience to kids.”
That lesson is important, he said, because kids at the Farm Home are there because they had something break in their lives. At the Farm Home, he said, they're learning how to reenter their lives.
“It’s not about coming in first,” he said of the race. “We’re teaching these kids it’s about how you deal with adversity.”
He said the event has another benefit for the kids involved — the team members all have parent permission to be in photos. Since kids in facilities like the Farm Home typically cannot be photographed because of privacy restrictions, some of them can go for long stretches of their childhood without any images of themselves. By having an experience where they can take away photos of themselves, he said, they have something to remind them of a positive time in their life when they were surrounded by support.
Adler added that the vehicle’s design — a taco that is also a cat — was done by kids at the Farm Home, who work on the vehicle an hour every week. Because the kids have all contributed to the four-seat vehicle, he said they all have bits of it they can take pride in.
Jeannette Kime, a Springfield resident who has been race director to the challenge for 15 years, said the supportive community around the race is one of the things that keeps people involved.
“We’re a family. Even though it is a competition we all help each other out,” she said.
Kime said the race, in its 27th year, drew 21 teams this weekend. Vehicle designs included a mermaid, a three-headed chimera, a banana split, a pickle and a doghouse complete with a shaggy dog figure bigger than a person. Stages of the race took place at the Benton County Fairgrounds, across the streets of Corvallis, through the Crystal Lake Sports Park and a stretch of the Willamette River in town.
Kime said organizers had a challenge of their own this year at the mud bog stage of the competition. At the last minute, the company that was supposed to bring in the water to make the mud had to back out. So, instead, organizers had a mounds of dirt brought in to create a different obstacle for the vehicles to overcome.
“We couldn’t not have mud so this is dehydrated mud,” she said of the dirt piles at Crystal Lake Sunday.
She said competitors were warned of the change when they checked in Friday night. The change meant most re-used their gear for getting over the sand dune course at the fairgrounds Saturday.
“It’s not as easy as it looks,” said Kime.
She added that the appeal of the event for competitors is that it has such a variety of skills involved: engineering for designing and building the vehicles, art for decorating them and pageantry in the costumes participants wear.
“It brings together such a diverse group of people,” she said.