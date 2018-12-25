Krysta Sprague, who teaches agriculture at Scio High School, has been selected for a 2018 Teachers Turn the Key professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
As a scholarship recipient, Sprage attended the association's annual convention Nov. 27-Dec. 1 in San Antonio, Texas.
The Teachers Turn the Key scholarship brings together ag educators with two to four years of experience for a three-day professional development workshop that addresses issues specific to the early years of teaching agriculture.
Participants also have the opportunity to become involved in association leadership and network with other convention attendees.
Based in Lexington, Kentucky, NAAE is the professional organization for agricultural educators and has more than 8,000 members nationwide. It provides members with professional networking and development opportunities, professional liability coverage, and awards and recognition programs.