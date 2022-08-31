Scio set to host second annual Bridges, Bikes and Brews Festival

Covered bridge tours, casual cycling and a cornhole tournament are just a few items on the itinerary for the second annual Bridges, Bikes and Brews Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Scio.

The festival, held at the Linn County Lamb and Wool Fairgrounds, invites folks of all ages to immerse themselves in Scio’s culture and history. It will also promote efforts to secure a larger fairground facility for agricultural and cultural events.

“We hope there’s a good turnout and people have lots of fun,” said Greg Schneider, event organizer and chair of the Scio Fairgrounds and Event Center.

The festival, held last year during the pandemic, did not receive as high of a turnout as expected due to inclement weather, Schneider said.

Still, he anticipates that local community members will flock to this year’s event, attracted by the variety of activities offered.

At 9 a.m., registration for the self-guided bike tour will open at the fairground pavilion. The first 100 participants will receive a gift.

As part of the tour, riders will pass through three historic bridges. The 22-mile-long course is suitable for all ages and activity levels, and will take about 2½ hours to complete. First aid, water stations and route support will be available along the road.

Participants are advised to bring their own bikes, and helmets are required.

For those who prefer to view the bridges another way, Best Oregon Tours will host guided van tours, narrated by the Scio Historical Society, that will touch on the background of the area.

Tours are free and will last approximately 1½ hours. The 14-person vans will take viewers along the serene Thomas Creek as they visit four bridges.

Seating is limited, so participants are encouraged to pick up a free ticket on site as soon as they arrive.

Back at the fairgrounds, there will be plenty of activities for visitors throughout the day. At 11 a.m. the beer garden will open, featuring beverages and local craft brews from the Lebanon Growler Café. A live DJ will provide music at the Carol Bates Stage in the morning, with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Cowboys performing in the afternoon.

This year’s event will also feature a cornhole tournament, open to any family or individual who wishes to participate, and a silent auction. A motorcycle poker run offering prize money will kick into action at 1 p.m. and end at 3. The festival will conclude at 4 p.m.

Bo Peep Lamb Burgers, Scio FFA Alumni BBQ Crew and a Saturday Market will be on site to provide food throughout the day.

Sponsors of the event include the Scio Event Center Organization, Blue Haul, A1 Garage Door and Gutter, Zurfluh Manufacturing and the Katrina Clouse Realty Group.

Around the area, the Scio Museum will be open to visitors, and the Scio Public Library will host a book sale.

The fairgrounds are at 38764 N. Ash St. Admission is free; donations are encouraged.

To learn more about the festival or make a donation, visit https://scioevents.com/bridges-bikes-and-brews.