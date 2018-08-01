A Scio motorcyclist died after a Tuesday night collision with another vehicle near Stayton, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Charles McFadden was 21.
The crash occurred at about 9:56 p.m. on Stayton-Scio Road near the intersection of Cole School Road, west of Stayton. The investigation is continuing.
McFadden was traveling eastbound on Stayton-Scio Road on his 2015 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle. Cleo Lynn Matson, 61, of Stayton was headed westbound in her 2014 Subaru Outback and was turning into her driveway when the collision occurred, according to the news release.
McFadden was transported to Santiam Memorial Hospital and then flown by air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the news release states.
Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and no one has been cited at this time.
This was the second fatal crash in Linn County in two days.
On Monday morning, Linda Olson, 76, of Albany, was killed from a crash at the intersection of Highway 20 and Knox Butte Road.
Olson was turning left from Knox Butte to go eastbound on the highway, but crept slowly through the junction. A westbound Ford F-250, which was hauling a trailer, smashed into the driver’s side of her Chevrolet Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.