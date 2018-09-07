The trial of a Scio man accused of rape for allegedly having sex with an adolescent girl started in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Shawn Lee Hooper, 39, is charged with five counts of first-degree rape.
The girl, who Hooper knew, was in her early teens when the crimes allegedly occurred between September 2015 and January 2016.
“This is a case about trust taken, about trust given and about trust abused,” Prosecutor Michael Wynhausen said, during opening arguments.
Defense attorney Paul Kuebrich responded that the alleged victim in the case changed her stories to manipulate adults and that she was known for not being truthful. The accusations also were vague and lacked specific detail, he added.
According to Wynhausen the sex wasn’t forcible, but under the terms of the law, it was rape if there was sex between Hooper and the girl.
The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Hooper was arrested in March 2016.
The 12-member jury trial is scheduled to conclude on Friday, with Judge Thomas McHill presiding.