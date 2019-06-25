A Scio man was accused of sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Wayne Judson Moody, 52, was charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse.
The crimes allegedly occurred between late July and late January, and the victim was an adolescent girl.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Moody’s bail at $150,000 in the case, as requested by prosecutor Michael Paul. Paul said the crimes occurred in three separate and distinct incidents.
Defense attorney Tyler Reid made no objections to Paul’s requested bail on Monday, but reserved the right to challenge the security amount at a later date.
The next hearing for Moody was scheduled for July 15.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Moody has a previous sex crimes conviction, from 1999 in Linn County, for first-degree sex abuse.