Shelbi Hyde has grown up around animals. The 12-year-old Scio girl and her older sisters have raised a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, calves and swine. Now, Shelbi has her sights set on a different type of four-legged critter. “I’m going to be a crazy lizard lady!” she declared, with Roberta and Conrad in her arms.
Roberta and Conrad are bearded dragons and Shelbi is passionate about her love for her reptiles. Roberta is 3 years old and actually began life with Shelbi as Robert. “We thought she was a male until she laid eggs.” Then, Robert became Roberta and Shelbi began searching for a male.
Conrad is a year younger than Roberta but, as is typical of bearded dragons, is larger than his female counterpart.
In fact, the pair are very different from one another.
“Roberta is curious,” Shelbi said, adding that Conrad is sometimes afraid. Roberta is lighter in color than Conrad. Conrad, who Shelbi said was a leatherback, has a more pronounced pattern on his skin than Roberta. Both, however, have very smooth skin and not poky as one would expect. Conrad also puffs out his chin and bobs his head to get Roberta’s attention. For her part, Roberta shows more interest in exploring the world around her than in Conrad’s antics to get her attention.
The pair, who Shelbi declared are “married,” have bred once. From that one breeding, Shelbi expects Roberta to have four clutches of eggs. “Maybe more,” said her mother, Kerri. Currently, Roberta has one clutch still inside, two clutches in incubators and one clutch that has already hatched. “We have 22 out of 22 eggs that hatched successfully,” Kerri said. Shelbi explained that it takes approximately 60 days for a clutch to hatch.
With no previous knowledge of how to take care of bearded dragons, Shelbi did a lot of searching on the internet to learn what to feed them — “Watermelon as treats,” Shelbi said — and what type of habitat they need, as well as how to take care of the eggs after they were laid.
Shelbi also learned that bearded dragons are native to Australia and that they open their mouths to regulate their body temperature.
Shelbi has decided that she is done raising and showing other animals. Instead, she intends to spend her time learning more about her bearded dragons. She is excited that she will be able to show them at the Linn County Fair.
While Shelbi has several other types of exotic insects, her passion for Roberta and Conrad is very clear. Considering the pair will probably live between 10 and 12 years, Shelbi will be able to continue her passion for her dragons through high school and beyond.