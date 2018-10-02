Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to a three-alarm fire that destroyed a barn and heavily damaged a machine shop in the 38000 block of South Ruby Loop in Scio.
The fire was reported at about 4:07 p.m. A third alarm was called out eight minutes later, according to Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman Tammy Robbins. Agencies were concerned, she said, as it was initially reported as a large fire. With forestland on the property's eastern edge, personnel worried about the dry conditions and western wind pushing flames into the wooded area.
Water is also a concern for rural fire agencies, as there are no hydrants in the countryside.
Robbins said the fire began in a ditch along the property's driveway, spread to structures and moved toward forestland. Crews remained on scene to prevent that from happening.
According to officials, the fire didn't reach any homes on the property; only the barn and machine shop were affected. Among the items believed lost were a farm vehicle and antique tractor. The shop was also filled with numerous tools, including two lathes, air compressors, welding equipment and more. Total losses are estimated in at least the tens of thousands of dollars.
No people or animals were hurt.
The blaze and its cause remain under investigation.
Personnel from Scio, Jefferson, Albany, Lebanon, Tangent, Brownsville and Stayton responded to the scene.