Professional restoration of headstones in the oldest portion of Providence Cemetery near Scio will soon begin.

Twenty-three headstones will be made level, reset on bases, have joints mortared and be cleaned as needed, according to a news release from the Providence Memorial Association, which oversees the cemetery.

The oldest grave is from 1856, meaning some headstones have weathered more than a century and a half while being made of a range of materials from that era, according to the release.

Historic Preservation Northwest, a local organization, will make the repairs this summer, using accepted preservation materials and techniques.

Members’ education and skills will improve safety, add stability and restore the original intent of markers in the most effective way to weather future centuries, the release states.

The work will be funded by a grant awarded to the cemetery. The award, announced June 6, is funded in large part by the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Private donations, volunteer hours and letters of support were also instrumental in securing the grant.

Providence Memorial Cemetery was created on donated land from members of the 1847 and 1852 wagon trains and Joab Powell, circuit riding preacher, as a place for anyone to be buried. That is the policy to this day.