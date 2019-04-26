An Oregon State University landscape ecologist will talk about the importance of maintaining forest corridors for tropical hummingbirds and the plants they pollinate at the next Science Pub Corvallis.
Matthew Betts, a professor in the OSU College of Forestry, will present “Hummingbird Highways: Conserving Pollination in Tropical Forest Landscapes” at 6 p.m. May 13 at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
There is no charge to attend, but registration is required to secure a seat. Register online at https://beav.es/ZSV, by phone at 541-737-4717 or by email at events@oregonstate.edu.