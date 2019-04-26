{{featured_button_text}}
osu logo vertical

An Oregon State University landscape ecologist will talk about the importance of maintaining forest corridors for tropical hummingbirds and the plants they pollinate at the next Science Pub Corvallis.

Matthew Betts, a professor in the OSU College of Forestry, will present “Hummingbird Highways: Conserving Pollination in Tropical Forest Landscapes” at 6 p.m. May 13 at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required to secure a seat. Register online at https://beav.es/ZSV, by phone at 541-737-4717 or by email at events@oregonstate.edu.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags