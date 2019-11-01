As we value legacies we leave for our family, community, society and the environment, will the Earth leave a legacy for extraterrestrial civilizations to ponder? These are the questions that will be addressed at Science Pub Corvallis on Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., in the Old World Deli, 341 Second St.
Professor emeritus at Oregon State University, Martin Fisk, will explore the potential number of exocivilizations who might detect us and the relationship between technological longevity and alien contact. Fisk will consider how ethical decision-making could mitigate the climate crisis, maintain or improve standards of living and increase the chances that distant civilizations will contemplate our existence.
Science Pub is free and open to the public; however, due to its popularity, registration is required. Those wishing to attend can register online at https://bav.es/ZeJ, or contact University Events at 541-737-4717 or email events@oregonstate.edu. Walk-ins will be welcome, but will not be admitted to the reserved seating area until 6 p.m.
For more information visit http://terra.oregonstate.edu/science-pub-corvallis/.