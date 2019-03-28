David Wrathall, an assistant professor in Oregon State University’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, will talk about how climate change affects human migration Monday, April 8, at Science Pub Corvallis.
The presentation will start at 6 p.m. at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
The key dynamics that unfold under different climate change scenarios — the timing of future migrations, likely destinations, and the volume and condition of migrants, will be influenced by local, national or international policies.
“It is crucial to identify the type of information that can help decision-makers identify and evaluate the interventions that will minimize consequences for the people who will inevitably migrate as the climate shifts,” says Wrathall, a geographer who studies risk, resilience and adaptation related to climate change.
