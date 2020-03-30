Schools still waiting on ODE guidance

Schools throughout Oregon were expecting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education regarding graduation, grading and other logistics after Gov. Kate Brown ordered them closed until April 28.
As of Monday, they were still waiting.
Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, a spokesperson for Greater Albany Public Schools said the district was expecting word that afternoon.
The same was true last Thursday when ODE sent a memo to districts noting that it would provide guidance on its website over the weekend.
The last update posted to the department's website is from March 26.
"Thank you for your leadership in these unprecedented times. As schools, families, and communities adjust to the closure, we are committed to providing ongoing guidance and resources as we sort through new challenges together," the memo reads. "This memo provides you with an update on a number of topics as you strive to serve students through the month of April."
The memo outlines the districts' responsibilities as laid out by Brown. Schools must continue feeding children, deliver supplementary educational support, and provide childcare for emergency personnel and workers in the health care profession.
ODE also asked superintendents to fill out a survey to bring into focus each district's distance learning abilities. If the state were to move to online learning, federal mandates require that distance learning be accessible and equitable for students with disabilities.
Corvallis School District, Lebanon Community Schools and Sweet Home School District join GAPS in waiting for further instruction.
Currently, classwork has not been assigned and existing classwork was not graded. Students in Corvallis and Albany have been issued Chromebooks if they need them while Albany K-8 students received workbooks. All work completed is considered supplementary and does not take the place of classroom instruction.
Students will be passed onto the next grade with teachers focusing on curriculum that may have been missed during the six-week closure. Seniors who aren't currently on track and may not be able to meet the new graduation requirements will be given personalized plans. The new graduation requirements have not yet been announced.
As of Monday night, ODE was still expected to update districts.
