Schools still waiting on ODE guidance

Schools throughout Oregon were expecting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education regarding graduation, grading and other logistics after Gov. Kate Brown ordered them closed until April 28.

As of Monday, they were still waiting.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, a spokesperson for Greater Albany Public Schools said the district was expecting word that afternoon.

The same was true last Thursday when ODE sent a memo to districts noting that it would provide guidance on its website over the weekend.

The last update posted to the department's website is from March 26.

"Thank you for your leadership in these unprecedented times. As schools, families, and communities adjust to the closure, we are committed to providing ongoing guidance and resources as we sort through new challenges together," the memo reads. "This memo provides you with an update on a number of topics as you strive to serve students through the month of April."

The memo outlines the districts' responsibilities as laid out by Brown. Schools must continue feeding children, deliver supplementary educational support, and provide childcare for emergency personnel and workers in the health care profession.