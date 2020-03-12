Schools limit trips, games amid COVID-19

Mid-valley schools have canceled, postponed and otherwise altered large group meetings, trips and other activities in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus.
Greater Albany Public Schools, Corvallis School District and Lebanon Community Schools announced Thursday that they would comply with state bans on all gatherings of 250 people or more as well as limit non-essential meetings, trips and activities.
"We remain committed to keeping our schools open and safe. In accordance with this guidance and in order to minimize potential opportunities for the virus to spread, we have decided to proactively begin suspending events that bring large groups of students, adults and community members together," GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement that went out to parents.
Beginning Thursday all non-essential after school activities have been suspended. Sports practices will continue but games are limited to essential personnel, players and media.
Assemblies, field trips, parent meetings and professional development for staff have also been cancelled.
"We realize that this decision will impact every school community, and we know that many of the events, student performances and other gatherings that we are suspending are those that schools, students and families look forward to all year long. Suspending these events is consistent with guidance from health authorities, and we believe it is a prudent and responsible step to take at this time," Goff said.
The district will work to reschedule events that have been impacted and can be moved to a later date.
Goff said she expected the list of limited, postponed or canceled events and activities to grow in the coming days and that GAPS would keep parents updated.
"The safety, health and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of coronavirus and disruption to schools and students," Goff said.
In Corvallis, the district is taking the same steps as GAPS and announced that in addition to those steps, the high school production of "Mama Mia" has been canceled.
Lebanon Community Schools is also limiting gatherings, trips and events including limiting sporting events to players, essential personnel and coaches.
In a statement on Thursday, the district said it would excuse absences for students who have high-risk family members. GAPS said it would also excuse students who stay at home to protect high risk members of their family from the illness.
The band's Disneyland trip, the district said, was under review and awaiting additional information.
East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon canceled classes for Thursday and Friday and will make a decision about next week within the next few days. Several of the students' parents work in a facility recently found to have two cases of the virus in Linn County.
Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon has closed for the remainder of the week and re-open March 30 after spring break.
Statewide, COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, has impacted 24 people with positive tests. No deaths have been reported. Most recently, two individuals at Edward C. Allworth veterans' home in Lebanon were diagnosed with the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority, those with underlying health conditions and the elderly should avoid going out into the public as much as possible. To prevent the spread of the illness, both organizations recommend social distancing — staying 3-6 feet away from other people and to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and to stay at home if you are sick.
"We do want to share that, according to the CDC, a vast majority (84%) of COVID-19 cases are mild," Goff said. "General household cleaners can be used to kill the virus and all surfaces should be cleaned frequently. We remind you to keep taking steps you can to keep yourself and your students healthy."