Schools back in person this fall, but local districts will offer remote options

State education officials announced last week "the path is clear" for students to return to full time, in-person instruction at Oregon K-12 schools this fall.
For mid-valley school districts, however, that path has a few obstacles left - such as, who, if anyone, should continue to wear masks? How will recess, lunchtime and P.E. work? And what exactly should they do with the remote options they made available all last year?
"We anticipate being back in person and will offer a K-8 online option, but anything more is a guess," Bo Yates, superintendent of the Lebanon Community School District, said by email Monday.
The Oregon Department of Education announced a "resiliency framework" June 25 for the 2021-22 school year, meant to shift public schools back to more traditional schedules based on local decisions.
The framework reflects Gov. Kate Brown's announcement to lift all remaining COVID-10 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon emergency statutes, including executive orders for K-12 schools, as of this week.
According to ODE, the plan is to return this fall to full-time, in-person classes, complete with instructional time requirements. Online programs may be offered at the discretion of local districts.
Most of the health and safety protocols - including masks and physical distancing - will become advisory rather than mandatory. Districts will be required to maintain a plan for communicable diseases, however, and keep a space ready to isolate anyone who gets sick.
“The path is clear for students to return to full time, in-person instruction next year," ODE Director Colt Gill said in the department's statement. "Working together, we can harness this opportunity to rekindle joy and learning in the classrooms, auditoriums, and playgrounds across Oregon."
Locally, school officials are still working out exactly what that's going to look like in practice.
Greater Albany Public Schools stands ready to welcome back students in person, full time, spokesman Andrew Tomsky said. Other decisions will be worked out in accordance with state guidance.
"We know that many students thrived in Comprehensive Distance Learning and we will also continue to offer virtual options in addition to the Albany Online program," Tomsky said.
Tomsky said new personnel — including a director of human resources and three new members on the Albany School Board — will be reviewing state guidelines on other issues in preparation for the fall.
Corvallis also plans for a full-time, in-person return, with all buildings open and all students on regular daily schedules.
Classes will still be offered through Corvallis Online for any Corvallis student who wants to continue remote learning, said Melissa Harder, assistant superintendent of the Corvallis School District.
"Those students may have circumstances at home that make it hard for them to attend school in-person (like their own medical fragility or that of a family member) or they may have found greater success learning online," she said via email.
Teachers and staff may have options, too, that they can discuss with Human Resources, she said.
Harder said Corvallis also hasn't made decisions yet on what, if any, changes will need to be made to recess, lunchtime, sports or other activities traditionally conducted in groups.
Nor have school officials made decisions on mask use, although Harder said the district will continue to work closely with the Benton County Health Department for local context on Oregon Department of Education guidance.
"We expect to implement some health and safety guidelines as we continue to keep the health and safety of our students and staff at the forefront," she said.