Hoover Elementary School’s last-day-of-school assembly was almost a highlight reel for the entire school year.
Students sang songs, departing fifth-graders were honored with certificates, and the principal recognized spelling and geography bee winners as well as students who’d participated in volunteering and leadership.
The assembly was particularly emotional for Seoyoung Youn and her classmates because she was only in the United States for a year while her dad worked at Oregon State University.
“I’m sad because I’m going back to Korea so I won’t see them again,” she said as she was surrounded by a teary crowd of classmates.
She said her experience in America was a happy one because of her friends.
“I will remember them forever,” she said.
Sarah Gillen, a departing fifth-grader in the same class, said she, too, was very sad about Seoyoung going back to Korea. “It’s hard and challenging to lose this attachment,” she said.
Sarah was also sad in general about leaving the school.
“I’ve been here since first grade," she said. "I’ve been looking forward to (moving on to middle school) since then, and now that I’m here, I want to go back to first grade and do it all over again.”
Sarah was excited, however, to travel to California over the break and start at Cheldelin Middle School in the fall.
Anna Marie Gosser, Hoover’s principal, said having a big assembly on the last day of school is a way to give students a chance to reflect on what they've learned and how they've grown over the school year.
The event also puts an exclamation point on the year and gives the staff a chance to celebrate students.
“We’re like the ultimate cheerleaders for them,” she said.
Corvallis School District and Santiam Canyon School District in Mill City both concluded their school years Tuesday. They were the last of the mid-valley districts to let out for summer break.
The Corvallis district’s planned last day of school was originally June 14, but it added some snow makeup days to this week following weather closures over the winter. Most Linn and Benton county school districts ended their school years last week.