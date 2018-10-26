The Oregon Department of Education released school and district report cards this week with little fanfare.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown ordered the report cards released earlier than the department had planned over public pressure they be released before the Nov. 6 election. Unlike past years, the department did not announce the report cards with a press release on its website.
The reports largely compile data already released in other reports, such as the 2016-17 graduation rates released in January and standardized testing results from 2017-18 released in September. However, they include some new information not released before, such as rating districts as low, average or high for the amount of progress individual students in grades three through eight made in math and science from year-to-year.
In that rating for individual student progress, Alsea School District was categorized low, Central Linn School District was high, Corvallis School District was average, Greater Albany Public Schools was average, Lebanon Community School District was average, Monroe School District was average, Philomath School District was high, Scio School District was high, Sweet Home School District was high, and Harrisburg School District was average.
The reports featured a redesign this year, which does not include an overall rating for districts, which ODE stopped including after 2014.
To view individual school and district reports, visit https://bit.ly/2EKGRQn.