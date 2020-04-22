School foundations pitch in during closure

"This program, different than the traditional scholarship program, is focused on first-generation and low-income students who hope to attend college/trade school but are facing enormous challenges," the foundation said. "These students are chosen each year by Albany’s three high schools."

Across the river, the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation is also lending a helping hand. The foundation committed $182,000 to the district for emergency and summer programming.

Of the $182,000, more than $100,000 will go to food security and basic needs for vulnerable students. According to the foundation, hygiene products and fresh farm produce will be delivered to families with the help of Dial-A-Bus.

The foundation estimates that at least 500 families in the area are at risk of homelessness, food insecurity or housing instability. The funds will also go towards helping families with these challenges.

Funds are also earmarked in the event stay-at-home orders are lifted and summer programs can take place. They'll also fund programs at the elementary, middle and high school levels should students be allowed back in schools.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to our COVID-19 response fund in recent weeks,” said Liv Gifford, executive director of the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation. “So far, we have received over 225 donations in support of food security and basic needs. These funds may be a lifeline for kids in precarious situations.”