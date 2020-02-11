School Exclusion Day set Feb. 19

Children who haven't met the state’s vaccination requirements by next week will not be permitted to attend school.

A Feb. 19 deadline has been set for students to submit their vaccination records to school districts as proof they meet the state’s requirements. The Oregon Health Authority calls it School Exclusion Day.

According to the Corvallis School District, 77 students currently have incomplete vaccination records, down from last year at the same time when 85 students risked being held back from attending school.

Information from Greater Albany Public Schools could not be obtained before deadline.

“There’s a process,” said Corvallis School District spokesperson Brenda Downum, speaking to how families who don't wish to vaccinate their children can move forward. “That process is the Oregon Health Authority.”

According to OHA, more than 22,000 letters were sent to parents and guardians in 2019 informing families that their students had incomplete vaccination records. A total of 4,043 students were kept out of school until the proper immunization documentation was turned into their school districts.