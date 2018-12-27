Greater Albany Public Schools has started the process of choosing a permanent principal for South Albany High School and is seeking community input.
A meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the South Albany Commons at 3705 SE Columbus St. Parents and other interested people are invited to offer feedback and suggestions to help the district determine the specific qualities that are important for the principal role.
Nate Muñoz is serving this year as interim principal and has expressed an interest in applying for the permanent position. He was appointed to a one-year term after Brent Belveal retired.
Greater Albany Public Schools uses an open process to fill all permanent leadership positions. Applications for the position will be accepted through Jan. 13 and the selection will be announced in February.