The Corvallis School District has publicly criticized one of its board members for a Twitter post that is harshly critical of police officers.
“Hey kids, always remember all cops are bastards,” read the tweet that was posted Thursday morning on the account of Brandy Fortson, who was elected to the Corvallis School Board in May.
The Corvallis School District released a statement Friday morning condemning the tweet, noting that the comments “are not in alignment with the guiding principles set by the Board and do not represent the School District nor the School Board.”
The statement was signed by Board Chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh, Vice Chair Sarah Finger McDonald and Superintendent Ryan Noss. See the website for the full text of the release.
“As individuals,” the statement continued, “Board members have no authority to speak on behalf of the Board or District nor to represent them. That authority was not granted to Director Fortson.”
Messages to Al-AbdRabbuh and Noss were not immediately returned, although communications director Branda Downum advised the Gazette-Times via email that “we have not been notified that the account was hacked.”
You have free articles remaining.
Fortson could not be reached for comment. Thus, it could not be determined what incident or incidents led them to make the statement on Twitter.
The press release from the district noted “public safety officers play an important role in maintaining the safety of our schools, students and community.”
The district uses school resource officers from both the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Corvallis Police Department.
Fortson, who listed their occupation on their campaign petition as precinct committee person from the Benton County Democrats and co-chair/event planner for Heart of the Valley Democratic Socialists of America, identifies as a queer nonbinary person and campaign on a platform of equity, comprehensive and inclusive LBGTQ+ sex education and requiring districtwide education on utilizing proper pronouns.
Fortson ran unopposed for Position 6 on the board and received more than 97% of the vote in the May 21 election.