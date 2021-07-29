Saxton names Sipe chief of staff; mask requirement back for GAPS

Former Albany administrator Rich Sipe has temporarily rejoined Greater Albany Public Schools as the chief of staff for Interim Superintendent Rob Saxton, and one of his first duties is going to be re-implementing Gov. Kate Brown's mask requirement for K-12 schools.

The Albany School Board voted 4-1 on July 12 to eliminate masks everywhere they are not mandated by law (the federal government requires masks to be worn on school buses, for instance).

But on Thursday, Gov. Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule requiring face coverings in all indoor school settings for all individuals ages 2 and older, including all students, staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors.

The governor's direction included a request for provisions around eating and drinking, playing mouth-powered musical instruments, swimming or other water sports, and "engaging in a sport in which wearing a mask could be a strangulation hazard such as gymnastics or wrestling."

Schools that violate the mask rule will be subject to civil penalties.