Santiam Wagon Road topic at Lebanon museum talk

Longtime Sweet Home Ranger District archaeologist Tony Farque will discuss the history of the Santiam Wagon Road at noon Tuesday, March 10, at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.

The Santiam Wagon Road was created in the 19th century after Lebanon-area settlers discovered the Santiam Pass while following Indian trails. Local ranchers formed a corporation to develop a toll road to carry their livestock to pastures across the Cascades. The road served as a main means of transportation through the Central Cascades from 1865 to 1939, when Highway 20 was completed.

Farque's presentation will be the first in the Lebanon Museum's 2020 series of historical programs. Others will be announced through the year. For more information, visit the website at lebanonmuseum.org/, find Lebanon Museum on Facebook or send an email to info@lebanonmuseum.org.

