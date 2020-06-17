Santiam Jr/Sr High School 2020 Graduates

Santiam Jr/Sr High School 2020 Graduates

{{featured_button_text}}

Santiam High School 2020 Graduates

Graduating seniors at Santiam Jr/Sr High School will have a drive-in movie style ceremony with a combination of video footage and live ceremony items. Ceremony will begin with a video of students walking in to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played on the Jumbotron. A welcome message will follow, with student speakers and guest speaker live on the stage. Students will individually walk across the stage for the awarding of their diploma. Video footage previously recorded will be used for the tassel moving and cap throwing.

Aiden Aerni

Elijah Aguero

Arlo Benolken

Dakota Brand Paxton

Logan Camenzind

Emilio Cardenas-Hochstetler

Jasmyn Clark

Hailey Conner

Quinten Cook

Brody Davidson

Jakob Dixon

McKenzie Dodge

Kobe Dyer

Ethan Hicks

Avaya Johnston

Cassandra Klagge

Haley Kosack

Sarah Lemmer

Bibiana Lopez

Scott Matson

Tzeitel McCormick

Zachary Mitchell

Liliana Morales

Kimberley Nunez

Rodolfo Perdomo-Funes

Tyson Prindel

Hunter Reeser

Riley Rothrock

Patience Smith

James Russell

Autumn Terry

Colin Thurston

Corey Titus

Issac Turner

Randy Turpin

Jillian Urban

Destiny Waterworth

Seth Wattenbarger

Weston Watts

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Stolen car crashes in Albany
Local

Stolen car crashes in Albany

  • Updated

What started as a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from out of state on Monday morning ended in a single-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News