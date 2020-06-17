Santiam Jr/Sr High School 2020 Graduates

Santiam High School 2020 Graduates

Graduating seniors at Santiam Jr/Sr High School will have a drive-in movie style ceremony with a combination of video footage and live ceremony items. Ceremony will begin with a video of students walking in to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played on the Jumbotron. A welcome message will follow, with student speakers and guest speaker live on the stage. Students will individually walk across the stage for the awarding of their diploma. Video footage previously recorded will be used for the tassel moving and cap throwing.