Santiam Forest recreation sites begin opening back up after Labor Day fires
alert

Santiam Forest recreation sites begin opening back up after Labor Day fires

Santiam State Forest13

Tree planters work a steep bank along the North Santiam River in the state forest in April. Reforestation and other mop-up efforts on lands damaged by the 2020 Labor Day fires have shown just how many popular recreation sites were damaged by the blazes. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2021)

Parts of Santiam State Forest will reopen on Friday following more than a year of restricted access after the 2020 Labor Day fires tore through the forest. The announcement came on Monday from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“Most of the Santiam State Forest south of Highway 22 will re-open October 1, along with non-motorized access to the Stout Creek block north of the highway,” the release states.

This includes the Rock Creek area, which was not damaged by the fires, as well as Monument Peak, Mad Creek, Green Mountain and Sevenmile. Other areas, like Sardine Creek, Packsaddle Block, Evans Mountain, Elkhorn Road, Niagara and Rocky Top are all slated to reopen on Oct. 31 or whenever forestry operations wrap up there.

However, the Rock Creek Campground remains closed for the season. The Santiam Horse Camp and associated trails are still closed as recovery efforts continue after 2020’s fires.

The Stout Creek area north of Highway 22 was damaged by the fire and is only open to non-motorized access. Other areas that were severely damaged by the fires remain closed, like Shellburg Falls, Rocky Top, Natural Arch, and the High Lakes area.

Even in reopened areas, ODF urges the public to use caution when traveling through burned areas, as fire can cause structural hazards near trees, as well as ground instability. Residents should also be careful to know where public roads may cross into private lands, which may have their own closures in place.

Maps, closure areas and anticipated timelines for reopening can be found online at the Santiam Forest recovery website at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/recreation/Pages/santiam-state-forest.aspx.

