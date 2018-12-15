Santiam Christian High School has this tradition: Each year the senior class decorates and displays a Christmas tree in the school.
This year’s class, which has spent the last three years collecting cans and bottles in the school as a senior trip fundraiser, decided to make their tree from 650 plastic water bottles lit from behind with Christmas lights.
Samuel Sparks, the senior class president, said a tree of recycled bottles was appropriate for the class, which has collected recycling from all the bins at the school on a weekly basis since the start of their sophomore year.
“We are seen as the recycle people,” he said.
Sparks said other classes usually host fundraising events to help reduce the cost of the trip for families, but this year’s seniors are the first to have done a sustained fundraising effort that’s lasted years. So far, they’ve raised nearly $5,000 for the trip, a three day excursion to Eagle Crest at the end of the school year.
Members of the class council collect bottles, and they randomly select a few other members of the class to help with collection each week, so the entire senior class has contributed to both the fundraising and helped gather bottles for the tree.
Sparks said the seniors began sorting out water bottles from what they collected in September to make sure they'd have enough. The class built the structure from a pole and chicken wire late in November and have been displaying it since.
Makenna David, a member of the council, said last year the senior class built a tree out of books, which was part of their inspiration.
“We thought we’d do our own spin on that, which was bottles,” she said.
Sparks said sometimes collecting the bottles could be a thankless task, but the students stuck with it because they want to help their classmates.
“Our goal is to make high school as fun as possible,” he said.
“We want to end the year on a good note and make as many memories as possible with the class,” David added.