Santiam Christian holds drive-thru graduation

By early spring, Ainsley Beam had already written her valedictorian speech.
Then, schools were closed.
"I was really sad," the Santiam Christian graduate said of the canceled school year. "Graduation is something we've all looked forward to since we started high school. It's such a big deal for us."
But the 47 seniors at Santiam Christian didn't have to rescind their save the date cards after staff worked to put together a drive-thru graduation ceremony on Saturday.
"I think our parents were grateful we were doing something," said Superintendent Lance Villers.
Families were allowed to pile into cars with their graduate and head to the school where the traditional stage was set up. Cars drove one at a time to the stage, letting its graduate out to climb on stage.
"We had the diplomas stacked in order," Villers said. "So the student just had to take their diploma from the front and then we sanitized the railing and microphone after each student."
As valedictorian, Beam was still able to give her speech while her fellow graduates listened by tuning into the local radio station.
"It was really special because out family could get out of the car and take a picture with us and we could give them hugs," Beam said. "We wouldn't have gotten to do that for the regular graduation."
Normally, Santiam Christian draws approximately 1,000 people to the gym to watch the pomp and circumstance. This year, it was limited by the size of the parking lot.
"We told staff if they came they would have to help direct traffic," Villers said. "We had some staff here but they understood."
Saturday's event saw rainfall as well that normally would have dampened caps and gowns. But safe inside their vehicles, students stayed dry as everyone, Villers said, made the most of the situation.
"Everyone understood it would be different this year," he said. "We've gotten nothing but positive feedback and we love that the kids still got to go across the stage."
