Santiam Christian holds drive-thru graduation

By early spring, Ainsley Beam had already written her valedictorian speech.

Then, schools were closed.

"I was really sad," the Santiam Christian graduate said of the canceled school year. "Graduation is something we've all looked forward to since we started high school. It's such a big deal for us."

But the 47 seniors at Santiam Christian didn't have to rescind their save the date cards after staff worked to put together a drive-thru graduation ceremony on Saturday.

"I think our parents were grateful we were doing something," said Superintendent Lance Villers.

Families were allowed to pile into cars with their graduate and head to the school where the traditional stage was set up. Cars drove one at a time to the stage, letting its graduate out to climb on stage.

"We had the diplomas stacked in order," Villers said. "So the student just had to take their diploma from the front and then we sanitized the railing and microphone after each student."

As valedictorian, Beam was still able to give her speech while her fellow graduates listened by tuning into the local radio station.