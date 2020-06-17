Santiam Christian Graduates 2020

Santiam Christian hosted a virtual Baccalaureate service at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 29. Chosen by the Class of 2020 the senior speakers were graduates Austin Bradford and Sophey Roberts and teacher Esther Knaupp. The parents chosen to pray over their class were Rob Verdeyen and Jennifer Preston. Reflections of Class Advisors Aimee Braukman and Sami Beam were also shared. Lauryn Penner sang It is Well (Through it All) and Haley Cook, Kyndall Davis, Devin Premsingh, Amanda Preson, and Joise Risinger Signed the song Old Friends.

A drive-in graduation ceremony was hosted at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30 at Santiam Christian, which was broadcast on AM 1340. Senior Class President, Trevor Oxenrider welcomed those in attendance. Valedictorians Ainsley Beam and Rory Donley-Lovato and Salutatorian Joel Larson addressed the Class of 2020. The Timothian Award was presented by Principal Erik Ritschard to Luke Mehlschau and Sophey Roberts. Superintendent Lance Villers presented the Class to the School Board, read names for the diploma presentation and offered a Benediction and closing thoughts. It was a wonderful and wet celebration.

Aliyah Marie Atkins

Ainsley Jane Beam

Trinity Bailee Beck

Olivia Mary Bellinger-Verbics

Deegan Edward Black

Nolan Wyatt Black

Kaylee Ann Bond

Austin Tyler Bradford

Gabriel Xavier Braukman

Kalen Alexander Brawn

Shea Frances Carley

Abigail Grace Chaffee

Haley Marie Cook

Ian Alfred Cornwell

Rachael Kemp Johnson Cox

Abigail Rae Davis

Kyndall Rylee Davis

Noah Oliver Devlin

Rory Ethan Donley-Lovato

Evan Dixon Durant IV

Jonathan William Fricke

Benjamin David Galceran

Chase Timothy Groome

Miles Abbott James Henderson

Sophia Lynn Hottmann

Huixin Hu

Zimeng Huang

Wonjong Kim

Gracelyn Jane Krahn

Susanna Grace Larsen

Joel Richard Larson

Luke James Mehlschau

Micah Geoffery Mes

Trevor Michael Oxenrider

Lauryn Faith Penner

Jordan Emerson Post

Devindra Steve Premsingh

Amanda Nicole Preston

Kaitlyn Noel Lealani Read

Sean Michael Riley

Josephine Lyn Marie Risinger

Sophey Adelia Roberts

Joshua Daniel Schumacher

Elijah William Shaw

Kassandra Skye Staton

Joshua Daniel Verdeyen

Koby Randall Williamson

Mason William Wirth

Adam Lucas Wolfer

Wenxuan Yang

 

                                     

