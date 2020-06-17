Santiam Christian Graduates 2020
Santiam Christian hosted a virtual Baccalaureate service at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 29. Chosen by the Class of 2020 the senior speakers were graduates Austin Bradford and Sophey Roberts and teacher Esther Knaupp. The parents chosen to pray over their class were Rob Verdeyen and Jennifer Preston. Reflections of Class Advisors Aimee Braukman and Sami Beam were also shared. Lauryn Penner sang It is Well (Through it All) and Haley Cook, Kyndall Davis, Devin Premsingh, Amanda Preson, and Joise Risinger Signed the song Old Friends.
A drive-in graduation ceremony was hosted at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30 at Santiam Christian, which was broadcast on AM 1340. Senior Class President, Trevor Oxenrider welcomed those in attendance. Valedictorians Ainsley Beam and Rory Donley-Lovato and Salutatorian Joel Larson addressed the Class of 2020. The Timothian Award was presented by Principal Erik Ritschard to Luke Mehlschau and Sophey Roberts. Superintendent Lance Villers presented the Class to the School Board, read names for the diploma presentation and offered a Benediction and closing thoughts. It was a wonderful and wet celebration.
Aliyah Marie Atkins
Ainsley Jane Beam
Trinity Bailee Beck
Olivia Mary Bellinger-Verbics
Deegan Edward Black
Nolan Wyatt Black
Kaylee Ann Bond
Austin Tyler Bradford
Gabriel Xavier Braukman
Kalen Alexander Brawn
Shea Frances Carley
Abigail Grace Chaffee
Haley Marie Cook
Ian Alfred Cornwell
Rachael Kemp Johnson Cox
Abigail Rae Davis
Kyndall Rylee Davis
Noah Oliver Devlin
Rory Ethan Donley-Lovato
Evan Dixon Durant IV
Jonathan William Fricke
Benjamin David Galceran
Chase Timothy Groome
Miles Abbott James Henderson
Sophia Lynn Hottmann
Huixin Hu
Zimeng Huang
Wonjong Kim
Gracelyn Jane Krahn
Susanna Grace Larsen
Joel Richard Larson
Luke James Mehlschau
Micah Geoffery Mes
Trevor Michael Oxenrider
Lauryn Faith Penner
Jordan Emerson Post
Devindra Steve Premsingh
Amanda Nicole Preston
Kaitlyn Noel Lealani Read
Sean Michael Riley
Josephine Lyn Marie Risinger
Sophey Adelia Roberts
Joshua Daniel Schumacher
Elijah William Shaw
Kassandra Skye Staton
Joshua Daniel Verdeyen
Koby Randall Williamson
Mason William Wirth
Adam Lucas Wolfer
Wenxuan Yang
