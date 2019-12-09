Santa visits Philomath library

She added that the event gave families more time with Santa and flexibility in taking their photos than they would have been able to get with a department store Santa.

Rick Wells, who played the jolly old elf himself, said this year he’s donning the red suit at 22 different events, including at the Philomath library and earlier this month at Philomath’s tree lighting. Wells, a former Philomath School Board member and a 4-H volunteer, said seeing kids’ faces light up makes taking the time to appear at all those events worth it.

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like kids,” he said.

He said this year he met a couple kids who had been told Santa didn’t exist, and his meeting with them helped inspire them to believe again.

Wells said that belief is important because it lets kids stay kids.

“In this world now everyone wants you to grow up so fast. With the belief in Santa you can stay a child a little longer.”

Wells said he attends events on a volunteer basis, but if he does raise any money from his appearances, he puts it in a scholarship fund in his late wife’s name.

For more information on Wells’ public appearances, visit https://www.facebook.com/thebeardisreal.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

