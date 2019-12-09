Santa visits Philomath library

A go kart. A remote control dinosaur. A dragon Transformer. A pogo stick. An American Girl doll. A music player. A live turtle. An excavator toy.
All these were among the presents kids asked Santa for at the Philomath Community Library on Sunday afternoon. More than three dozen kids met Santa at his annual visit to the library, which is organized by the Philomath Lions Club.
When Spencer Wagner, a 6-year-old from Philomath, talked to Santa he asked for his mom to have more money and, for himself, everything in the world, twice. He said he couldn’t remember seeing Santa before, so seeing him at the library was exciting.
“I thought it was fun and I liked it,” he said.
Dale Collins, a Lions Club member, said the club puts up holiday decorations at the library and even along Main Street in town. He said while the club’s main mission is providing youth vision and hearing assistance and care, they also like doing other things that benefit kids.
“We just all enjoy doing community things,” he said.
Wanda Spediacci, another club member, said the goal is to have a low-key opportunity for kids to meet Santa that also gives parents a chance to be involved.
“It’s just a good family day,” she said.
She added that the event gave families more time with Santa and flexibility in taking their photos than they would have been able to get with a department store Santa.
Rick Wells, who played the jolly old elf himself, said this year he’s donning the red suit at 22 different events, including at the Philomath library and earlier this month at Philomath’s tree lighting. Wells, a former Philomath School Board member and a 4-H volunteer, said seeing kids’ faces light up makes taking the time to appear at all those events worth it.
“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like kids,” he said.
He said this year he met a couple kids who had been told Santa didn’t exist, and his meeting with them helped inspire them to believe again.
Wells said that belief is important because it lets kids stay kids.
“In this world now everyone wants you to grow up so fast. With the belief in Santa you can stay a child a little longer.”
Wells said he attends events on a volunteer basis, but if he does raise any money from his appearances, he puts it in a scholarship fund in his late wife’s name.
For more information on Wells’ public appearances, visit https://www.facebook.com/thebeardisreal.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.